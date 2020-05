'Cooking with Annie': Maine woman launches YouTube channel to share recipes

MINICH TELLS US - SHELAUNCHED HER OWN YOUTUBECHANNEL...TO PROMOTE HERCOOKING.--NATS OF SNIP, SNIP--(00-00-40)'SO THESE ARE PEASHOOTS THAT ARE JUST COMINGUP'AS MUCH AS ANNIE MAHLE LOVESSNIPPING HER PEA PLANTS ---OR RIPPING FRESH RUBBARBFROM HER BACKYARD GARDEN INROCKLAND...(00-03-25)'OH, THIS ONE'S FAT'RIGHT NOW,, SHE'S MISSINGHER REGULAR JOB....AS OWNER OF THE SCHOONER J ANDE RIGGIN WITH HERHUSBAND,,,,, USUALLY BYNOW, SHE'D BE ELBOWS DEEP INPREPARING FOR THE UPCOMINGSAILING SEASON ONPENOBSCOT BAY..(00-13-33)"NORMALLY I'D BETALKING TO PEOPLE ON THEPHONE ALL THE TIME, OURGUESTS THAT ARE COMINGSAILING AND WE'D BE TALKINGABOUT WHAT WE'RE GOING TO DOTHIS SUMMER AND HOW MUCH FUNIT'S GOING TO BE."MISSING ALL THATINTERACTION WITH THEPUBLIC -- ANNIE 'COOKED UP'AN ALTERNATIVE... COOKINGWITH ANNIE--NATS FROM YOU TUBECOOKING SHOW--OFFERING RECIPE TIPS FROMINSIDE HER OWN KITCHEN - --ON HER OWN YOU TUBECHANNEL...(00-13-55)"ALL OF A SUDDENEVERYONE'S HOME IN THEIRKITCHEN AND THEY HAVE NOIDEA BECAUSE ALL THERESTAURANTS ARE CLOSED ANDI THOUGHT, I CAN HELP WITHTHAT, ASK ME A QUESTION , IHELP YOU"ANNIE IS NO STRANGER TOCOOKING,,,, FOR MORE THANTWO DECADES THE MESS CHEFABOARD HER BOAT,,,, SHE'SALSO PUBLISHED THREECOOKBOOKS FEATURING HEROWN ORIGINAL RECIPES FROMCOOKING AT SEA....MOST OF HER YOU TUBEPRESENTATIONS FEATURE ATIMELY THEME..(00-14-43)"A GOOD PORTION OF THEMARE ABOUT HOW TO USE UPLEFTOVERS LIKE WHAT DO YOUDO WITH WHAT YOU ALREADYHAVE BEFORE YOU GO TO THEGROCERY STORE BECAUSEWE'RE EXTENDING THE TIMEBETWEEN GROCERY VISITS."(00-07-33)SO THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT,LIKE YOUR DAUGHTER IS HERE?"YEP BOTH MY DAUGHERS OR MYHUSBAND ALL HAVE BEENSTANDING RIGHT WHERE YOUARE WHEN I HAVE SOMETHING TOSHARE.WHAT IT LACKS IN FANCYPRODUCTION, ANNIE SAYS ITMORE THAN MAKES UP FOR IN THEFUN SHE'S HAVING WHILEANXIOUSLY WAITING FOR THESEASON TO FINALLY SETSAIL....AND,, WHILE IT'S NO DAY ONTHE BAY --- 'COOKING WITHANNIE', SHE SAYS HAS A GOODRING -- MAYBE THE START OFHER NEXT ADVENTURE.(00-15-34)"I'M HAVING A REALLYGOOD TIME DOING IT,, (BUTTTO 00-14-56) AH,, YOUKNOW,, WHO KNOWS?

IT COULDBE FUN TO EXPLORE IT, I HOPESO."IT JUST SO HAPPENS T