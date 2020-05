True Blue Sea RT @CBSPhilly: JUST IN: Peter Manfredonia, the 23-year-old suspect wanted in two Connecticut murders, was last seen in Hagerstown, Maryland… 13 minutes ago

dani rosiello RT @6abc: MANHUNT CONTINUES: Search for Connecticut murder suspect Peter Manfredonia stretches to Maryland, Pa. State Police say https://t.… 14 minutes ago

Action News on 6abc MANHUNT CONTINUES: Search for Connecticut murder suspect Peter Manfredonia stretches to Maryland, Pa. State Police… https://t.co/JzO7ipfwuU 52 minutes ago

Bix RT @TheTimothyYoung: keep your eyes open! 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia is suspected of killing two people in Connecticut and has been on t… 1 hour ago

The Journal Inquirer RT @angelobav: Pennsylvania State Police say new tips put 23-year-old Connecticut murder suspect Peter Manfredonia in Hagerstown, Maryland.… 2 hours ago

HG Tomato 🍅 Wash Your Hands RT @BGallagherTV: 🚨Manfredonia possibly spotted at a Sheetz in Chambersburg🚨 Police say he is wanted for murder charges and might be on hi… 2 hours ago