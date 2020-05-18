Walking To Raise Money For Covid Relief

A Clarks Grove man who's has seen a lot in his nearly century of life-is inspired to simply walk in support of those in need.

To say the pandemic is bringing out the best in people.

A clarks grove man who's has seen a lot in his nearly century of life?

"*is inspired to simply walk in support of those in need.

On the scene as kimt news 3's maleeha kamal explains, it's never too late to make a difference in the lives of others.xx look live: i'm a the home of mikey nelson.

Every day he start his walk from right here where i'm standing.

I was told his favorite route is from here to the end of the street where his church is at.

Mikey nelson says walking and his faith is what keeps him young.

Nats: one path is half a mile long."

When he heard about a 99 year old british man?

"* that was able to raise millions of dollars for the health care system by walking in his garden?

"* mickey decided to stp up his game.

Daughter sot: "he perked up and says a 100 laps i can do a hundred miles."

That's mickeys daughter michelle kelm?

"* she says then reached out to their church for ideas on what local charity would most benefit from mickey's mission.

Daughter sot: "we decided to go with the salvation army.

Through these streets of clarks grove mickey has committed to walking a 100 miles by the end of summer.

Nats: of mickey walking daughter sot: this caught his attention because he lived through the great depression.

So when he started seeing on the tv that there were people waiting in their cars to get food.

It just broke his heart.

" mickey: "what i would walk in a day i would suppose a mile and a half maybe two miles."

His family and friends are calling his efforts " walking to a 100".

So