NASA Postpones SpaceX Rocket Launch Due To Weather

Friend⚡️ Ar Electric RT @business: The first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years has been postponed by bad weather. The next attempt will be on… 28 seconds ago
Carla Culver RT @USATODAY: Weather postpones SpaceX rocket launch, which was set to be the first time in nearly a decade that the US launched astronauts… 4 minutes ago
Bloomberg The first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years has been postponed by bad weather. The next attempt… https://t.co/AOWVpc2Fmw 10 minutes ago
Connect FM Canada The first launch of #NASA #astronauts from #Florida in nine years has been pushed to Saturday after bad weather for… https://t.co/1wya5ZmE5R 16 minutes ago
ばく〜忍者 RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Bad weather postpones historic @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch - the first launch of @NASA astronauts from US soil in… 17 minutes ago
Historic Space Launch ScrubbedCBS4's Skyler Henry reports from the Kennedy Space Center.
Bad weather postpones historic launchBad weather postpones historic launch