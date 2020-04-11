Non-Emergency Veterinary services resume

The Governor is allowing veterinarians to resume routine services, but there are still some precautionary measures still in place.

As of yesterday the governor is allowing all non- emergency veterinary services to resume, but some local vets are using extra caution to keep covid 19 from spreading.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj tells us what they're doing.

Much like human beings, animals have had to wait to get routine check-ups during new york's on pause order.

The governor has lifted those restrictions, but here at the burrstone animal hospital pet owners are being kept outside the building.

Dr. noelle perry says it's a precaution to keep the pet owners and the staff from contracting the coronavirus.

There's been no proof of animal to human transfer, but they're advising people to take an extra step in prevention.

.

None .

None sot: dr. noelle perry, medical director burrstone animal hospital we are encouraging people to take good precautions if they are experiencing respiratory signs themselves, or they know themselves to be covid positive, and try to not expose themselves to their pets as much as possible.

If they have other family members to care for.

Just as you quarantine yourself from other family members if you're ill, try and do the same sort of thing with your pets.

The waiting room is empty, but pet owners like robert frankland don't seem to mind waiting in their car for their pets sake.

Sot: robert frankland, new york mills resident it's actually pretty easy.

The doctor gives us a phone call, and they come right out, pick em' up, and it's a quick process& painless.

Once he gets in there she'll call us on the phone and she tells us the report right over the phone while she's in there with him and then he comes back out to us.

The routine is fairly the same over at the new hartford animal hospital.

Dr. abby regner tells me the majority of pet owners are happy about the curbside service.

Sot: dr. abby regner, medical director new hartford animal hospital it definitely provides for the pet i think a more streamlined service.

They don't have to wait in the waiting room where there are other pets, lots of noise, things going on.

They get to stay with their owner until they're absolutely ready, and when they are everything's waiting for them.

They come as of yesterday the governor allong all non- ergency