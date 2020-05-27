Author, AIDS policy advocate Larry Kramer dead at 84

Larry Kramer, an author, playwright and film producer who helped shape U.S. healthcare policy with his early advocacy of a national response to AIDS when it first emerged in the 1980s, died on Wednesday at 84.

Author and AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died at the age of 84.

The writer, who pushed for a national effort to tackle the AIDS crisis when it first emerged in the 80's, died of pneumonia on Wednesday after enduring illness for much of his life, including his own battle with AIDS.

Kramer's close friend, Will Schwalbe, confirmed his death to Reuters - stressing that it was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His advocacy for a national response to AIDS helped raise awareness and shape healthcare policy into the 1990s.

Speaking to Reuters last year on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, Kramer, who co-founded the AIDS activist group Act Up said there is still a long way to go.

"I don't think that we face up to the fact, that a huge portion of the population of America hates us.

I don't mean dislike, I mean actually hates us.

And we don't fight back with sufficient fury.

Most who don't fight back at all.

And that pains me because I love being gay, and I love gay people." In addition to his activism career, Kramer was also a successful playwright.

His play, "The Normal Heart," about the AIDS Crisis and his activism was turned into an HBO movie in which actor Mark Ruffalo played Kramer.