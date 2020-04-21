Long Island Courthouses Opening Friday For Limited Functions

Global  

Long Island's courthouses will be open on Friday for the first time since the shutdown, but for very limited functions.

The lockdown has left cases across the state frozen in time; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

