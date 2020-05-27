Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News

Billie Eilish addresses her trolls in her new short film, Halsey breaks her ankle doing the dishes and celebrities are speaking out after George Floyd's death.



Related videos from verified sources Minneapolis Leaders Call For Criminal Charges In Connection To George Floyd's Death



There are new calls for criminal charges against at least one police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, who appeared to be suffocated during an arrest in Minnesota; Jeff Pegues reports for.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:43 Published 2 hours ago Celebrities Speak Out After George Floyd Death | Billboard News



Celebrities Speak Out After George Floyd Death | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:17 Published 2 hours ago