Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd’s Death

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:20s - Published
Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd’s Death

Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd’s Death

Today, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges against the officers involved in Floyd's death, Esme Murphy reports (3:20).

WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protests Continue In Minneapolis Following Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Protests Continue In Minneapolis Following Death Of George Floyd

Protests in Minneapolis continue Wednesday following the death of George Floyd, Marielle Mohs reports (2:11). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:11Published
Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News [Video]

Celebrities Take a Stand for George Floyd, Billie Eilish Addresses Body Image in New Short Film and More | Billboard News

Billie Eilish addresses her trolls in her new short film, Halsey breaks her ankle doing the dishes and celebrities are speaking out after George Floyd's death.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:48Published