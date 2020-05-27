You've Put Off Organizing Your Closet Long Enough. Here's How

Assuming the pandemic is still keeping you at home these days, it may be finally time to organize your closet.

Ugh!

According to Business Insider, professional organizers say people avoid this task most often when cleaning their homes.

Still, it doesn't have to be horrible.

First, empty your closet completely, and put clothes in separate piles according to your lifestyle and preferences.

Next, separate your accessories.

Organize them so you can both access and protect them.

Now separate everything into three piles: discard, donate, and keep.

Finally, use professional organizer Jamie Hord's 'prime real estate rule.

Put what you wear the most in the easiest place to reach when you're getting dressed!