Always Together, Always Local: Mattress Superstore

That’s why for Wednesdays Always Together Always Local segment we hear from Scott Hawkins the owner of Mattress Superstore in Lafayette.

Shopping local is more important now than ever before.

Today's "always together" segment we hear from scott hawkins the owner of mattress superstore in lafayette he's been a local business owner in lafayette since 1990.

"all the others are chain stores and your money leaves lafayette.

It does.

All your money is spent here all of it.

Employees are here everything we do is here."

Scott hawkins was born and raised in lafayette.

"that's why i'm here.

I'm here because it's my hometown."

Which is why when he opened his business he know he wanted it to be in his hometown..

Because he knew he'd have support.

"the best is all your other connections to all the other local businesses.

We all try to help each other for sure."

Mattress superstore had to close down during the stay at home order..

However hawkins made sure his employees were taken care of.

"i paid them full time the whole time.

We never did anything with unemployment, they were paid full pay the entire time."

Which he says..

Is what sets small businesses apart.

"everybody who has their own business is more like a farmers market in my mind.

They get exactly what they want and they care about every item on their shelf.."

That's why he's encouraging everyone to support local businesses..

During their time of need.

"if everybody sticks together in the lafayette community and buys from each other..

We'll be ok.

If we don't, then i guess we all can't complain about our favorite restaurant or store or that mom and pop that went away well that's our own fault."

Mattress superstore is now open during it's normal hours of operations.

For more information on this businesses head to our website wlfi dot com.

If you have a local businesses that you think should be featured send us email with a suggestion.

Boeing is moving forward with plans to cut more than 12