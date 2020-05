'From Man to Martian' offers kids space possibilities

Even though the launch was postponed, it's still inspiring young enthusiasts.

Many eyes were on Wednesday's new era of space travel when SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to launch from American soil, becoming the first U.S. human spaceflight since 2011.

SPACE TRAVE* AS THE SPACE XCREW DRAGON PLANS TO LAUNCHFROM AMERICAN SOIL ONSATURDAY.

ITSPACEFLIGHT SINCE 2011 - ANDITENTHUSIASTS.

W-P-T-VNEWSCHANNEL FIVEMONDALE FOUND A SUMMER CAMPALLOWING KIDS TO*JOURNEY TOTHE STARS, MARS AND BEYOND*(PKG) NATBURST CLIP 8552(52:00”WEPLANET MARS AND MARS IS VERYIMPORTANT TO THE FUTURE OFSPACE TRAVEL AND THATWE WANT TO TALK ABOUT TODAY -WE WANT TO TRAVEL EVENTUALLYTO MARS”(52:08)*FROM MAN TOMARTIA* IS A SUMMER CAMP ATTHE SOUTH FLORIDA SCIENCECENTER AND AQUARIUM - THATLAUNCHING DREAMS.”WHEN I GROWUP I DONSCIENTIST” COLE ARRIZZA,SOUTH FLORIDA SCIENCE CENTERAND AQUARIUM CLIP 8575(01:10:35”WHEN I GROW UP IWANT TO BE AN ASTRONAUT.INFACT, CECILIA AND HER BROTHERCOLE ATTEND THE CAMP ANNUALLY.CLIP 8574 (01:09:15”MAYBESOMEDAY WEMARS.

KRISTIAN ZAMBRANA, SOUTHFLORIDA SCIENCE CENTER ANDAQUARIUM DIRECTOR OF VISITORSERVICES CLIP 8573(01:03:22”FROM LEARNING WHATTHEY LEARNED IN THEIR TEXTBOOKS TO ACTUALLY SEEING WHATTHEY MIGHT BE ACTUALLY ABLE TODO IN THE FUTURE”(01:03:22)NATBURST (:39”ALL ACROSS THENATION.

THE CAMP IS PRESENTEDLIKE A JOURNEY, COVERING THEHISTORY OF SPACE TRAVEL&KRISTIAN ZAMBRANA, SOUTHFLORIDA SCIENCE CENTER ANDAQUARIUM DIRECTOR OF VISITORSERVICES CLIP 8573(01:04:40”GIVING YOU A CHANCETO OBSERVE IT IN REAL TIME”THIS IS THE PUBLICLOOK AT*NE* TELESCOPE IN THEOBSERVATORY - IT TOOK18-MONTHS TO BUILD AND ITOF THE LARGEST IN FLORIDA.NATBURST CLIP 8544 (44:24”NOTONLY CAN WE LOOK AT THE SUNBUT WE CAN ALSO TRACK ANYTHINGTHATARRIZZA, SOUTH FLORIDA SCIENCECENTER AND AQUARIUM CLIP 8575(01:10:05”FIND NEW THINGS INIT” DOWN THE*HALL OFDISCOVER* YOU*MOON AND MARS ROC*&(:57:47”AND WE ARE ONLY ONEOF 17 ORGANIZATIONS TO HAVE APIECE OF MARS”(57:51) ANDKIDS IN THIS SCIENCE CENTERARE ACTUALLY ENCOURAGED TOTOUCH.

(56:26”YOU WOULDACTUALLY NEED SOME HEAVYEQUIPMENT - WE ALWAYS TRY TOCHALLENGE THE KIDS TO SEE IFYOU CAN PICK IT UP.

YOU REALLYCANCURRICULUM ALSO INCLUDESBUILDING YOUR OWN MARS ROVER.KRISTIAN ZAMBRANA, SOUTHFLORIDA SCIENCE CENTER ANDAQUARIUM DIRECTOR OF VISITORSERVICES CLIP 8573(01:05:37”EXPLORE MARS INVIRTUAL REALITY.

BUILD CRAFTSLIKE A MARS ROVER.

ANDACTUALLY 3D PRINT THINGS TO GOON A MARS ROVER”(01:05:42)MELINDA GRENZ, SOUTH FLORIDASCIENCE CENTER AND AQUARIUMMARKETING DIRECTOR CLIP 0(14:46”A LOT OF THESE KIDSHAVE GONE ON TO BE MARINEBIOLOGISTS, THEYBE ASTRONOMERS AND THEYPUBLISHING RESEARCH ANDTHEYEVEN ZOOLOGY”(14:54) ARTHURMONDALE, REPORTING“PROOF THISCAMP AND THE SCIENCE CENTERARE’OPENING MINDSTO CAREERSIN DEEP SPACE - AND BEYOND.

ITSTARTS IN JUNE..

YOU CAN SIGNUP NOW..

JUST GO TO WPTV.COMFOR MORE INFORMATION.

ARTHURMONDALE WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5”WILDLIFE OFFICIALS USE DONUTSTO TRAP A BLACK BE