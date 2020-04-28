Global  

Controversial State Lawmaker Rep. Daryl Metcalfe Faces A Republican Challenger In Tuesday's Primary

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Controversial State Lawmaker Rep. Daryl Metcalfe Faces A Republican Challenger In Tuesday's Primary

Controversial State Lawmaker Rep. Daryl Metcalfe Faces A Republican Challenger In Tuesday's Primary

While many races are uncontested, there are more than a dozen primary battles in this region.

One involves a somewhat controversial member of the state House of Representatives; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

