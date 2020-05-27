Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis Police Chief Madaria Arradondo Discusses Protest Safety

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 12:12s - Published
Minneapolis Police Chief Madaria Arradondo Discusses Protest Safety

Minneapolis Police Chief Madaria Arradondo Discusses Protest Safety

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Madaria Arradondo addresses George Floyd protests (12:12)..

WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 202

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheKnowledgeRpt

Knowledge and Truth The City of Minneapolis @MayorFrey and the Minneapolis Police Chief Madaria Arradondo refuse to identify the murder… https://t.co/i56AHitdhh 1 day ago

TheKnowledgeRpt

Knowledge and Truth Now lets identify and criminally charge these officers with the murder of #GeorgeFloyd Until this happens we need… https://t.co/HwqrnJfssP 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in Minneapolis [Video]

Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in Minneapolis

Intense scenes from the protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday evening (May 25) as activists rally against the unnecessary death of George Floyd by a police officer.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 07:10Published
Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest [Video]

Cardi B and Ciara demand change after unarmed black man dies following arrest

Cardi B, Ciara, and Diddy called for a change to the U.S. justice system on Tuesday after Minneapolis man George Floyd died after being arrested by white police officers and the disturbing footage..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published