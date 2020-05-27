Global  

Jonathan Steingard, Christian Rock Band Lead Singer, Reveals He Doesn't Believe In God

Jonathan Steingard, lead singer of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson, has made a surprising announcement.

According to CNN, Steingard went public with the news he no longer believes in God.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer made the shocking declaration to his legions of fans.

"I've been terrified to post this for a while - but it feels like it's time for me to be honest," he wrote.

He went on to say; "I am now finding that I no longer believe in God." Steingard said he felt the time was right to share given that his band is currently sidelined because of the pandemic.

