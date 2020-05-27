Cimarron movie (1960) - Glenn Ford, Maria Schell, Anne Baxter

Cimarron movie trailer (1960) - Plot synopsis: April 22, 1889.

Tens of thousands of hopeful homesteaders are poised at the Oklahoma border, waiting for the gunshots that will send them on a feverish dash to claim a share of two million acres free for the taking.

The spectacular Oklahoma Land Rush is just one of many pivotal moments in this rousing saga based on the novel by Edna Ferber (Giant), and filmed previously to Academy Award®-winning* effect as the recipient of Best Picture and two other Oscars®.

Anthony Mann (Winchester '73, The Naked Spur) directs and Glenn Ford, Maria Schell and Anne Baxter play central figures in this epic tale set where towns spring up, black gold rains, greed vies with goodness and settlers sink roots into a land big enough to hold their dreams. Directors: Anthony Mann, Charles Walters Writers: Arnold Schulman, Edna Ferber Stars: Glenn Ford, Maria Schell, Anne Baxter