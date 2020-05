Tulsa's ties to space

THE U-S LAUNCHED ANASTRONAUT INTO SPACE - ANDDURING THAT TIME... LEAPS INTECHNOLOGY HAVE BEEN MADE...THAT COULD AFFECT OUREVERYDAY LIVES.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S CHRISDIMARIA... EXPLAINS WHYSCIENTISTS SAY THE UPCOMINGSPACE-X LAUNCH... IS ACRUCIAL MOMENT IN HISTORY..AND HOW GREEN COUNTRY MADEITS MARK.ALEX LONDON / TULSA AIR ANDSPACE MUSEUM CURATOR: "LOOKAT TODAY.

LOOK WHAT'S GOINGON TODAY.

IT'S A REALLY HUGESTEP IN WHAT WE'RE DOING."RELICS OF RECENT HISTORY ATTULSA'S AIR AND SPACEMUSEUM..

MARK HOW FAR WE'VECOME IN SPACE TRAVEL - ANDREMIND VISITORS HOWIMPORTANT IT IS TO CONTINUETHE ENDEAVOR.ALEX LONDON / TULSA AIR ANDSPACE MUSEUM CURATOR:"THERE ARE SO MANY FOLKS WHOMAY HAVE NOT HAD THESEOPPORTUNITIES 10 YEARS AGOTHAT NOW HAVE THEOPPORTUNITY TO BE ANENGINEER AND WORK ON THESPACE-X TEAM." ALEX LONDONSAYS THE OPPORTUNITIESCREATED BY SPACE TRAVELGOINGCOMMERCIAL..

COULDN'T HAPPENAT A BETTER TIME.ALEX LONDON / TULSA AIR ANDSPACE MUSEUM CURATOR: "IT'SGREAT FOR OUR YOUNGERVIEWERS TO SAY IF YOU WANTTO DO THIS, THERE'S A ROLEFOR YOU IN THIS.

IT'S COOLTO SEE YOUNG PEOPLE BECOMEINSPIRED BY THINGS LIKETHAT." AND CREATIVE MINDSDON'T HAVE TO LOOK OUTSIDEGREEN COUNTRY TO GETINVOLVED IN THE NEXTGENERATION OF SPACE TRAVEL.FROM THE TULSA ROOTS OFNASA'S DIRECTOR..

TO THEPARTS THAT WILL BE CRUCIALTO THE MISSION.ALEX LONDON / TULSA AIR ANDSPACE MUSEUM CURATOR: "WEHAVE PLENTY OF AEROSPACECOMPANIES THAT HAVE SOMESMALL ROLE, WHETHER IT'SMAKING A SHUTTLE-BAY DOOR,OR A CRANE SPECIFICALLYENGINEERED FOR PROJECTS LIKETHESE, ALL OF THESEDIFFERENT ELEMENTS PUTTOGETHER THE LARGER WHOLE INA LAUNCH OR THEINTERNATIONAL SPACESTATION." THE NEWTECHNOLOGY..

A POSSIBLEFIRST STEP IN THE NEXT AGEOF SPACE TRAVEL, AND LONDONSAYS THE NEXT STEP FORTECHNOLOGY IN OUR PHONES ANDCARS.

WHEREVER THAT TAKESUS..

TULSA WILL CONTINUE TOPLAY AN IMPORTANTROLE.ALEX LONDON / TULSA AIR ANDSPACE MUSEUM CURATOR: "WHENI THINK ABOUT 50 YEARS FROMNOW, 100 YEARS FROM NOW, ITHINK WE'RE GOING TO LOOKBACK AT TODAY AND THINK THATWAS ONE OF THE MORE MODERNELEMENTS OF WHAT WE'REEXPERIENCING NOW." CHRISDIMARIA, 2 WORKS FOR YOU."What's the secret?

