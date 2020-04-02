The Pandemic Has Produced Epic Unemployment, But Don't Count On A Second Stimulus Check

Global  

Business Insider reports Americans shouldn't count on getting a second stimulus check in June.

Now that more than 39 million Americans are jobless, some lawmakers say the need for a second round of emergency payments is urgent.

But despite pleas and exhortations from Democrats, Congress has yet to agree on another coronavirus relief package.

In response, Republican lawmakers say they're more focused on getting people back to work and reopening the economy.

Payments issued under the CARES Act gave $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to couples, plus an extra $500 for children.

But the money didn't last long.

A survey revealed half of Americans spent their checks in about a week or less, or planned to if they hadn't received it yet.

