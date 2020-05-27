Historic Macon launches new version of flea market

After canceling its annual April Flea Market, Historic Macon is kicking off a new version of the sale.

Historic macon is launching a new version of its flea market... after canceling its annual april event.

But there will be appropriate social distancing.

Beginning next wednesday ... historic macon's warehouse will be open to the public.

Participants will have to pre-register ..

On an online event-planning site... in order to shop.

Early birds will get first dibs... on everything in the warehouse.

We had a very successful october sale, and then we got the news of covid 19 and we had to shut down our april sale and we took a big hit, like i said, this is our biggest fundraiser.

Tickets are 50 bucks and can be purchased