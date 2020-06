Secret Society of Second-Born Royals movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:46s - Published 6 days ago Secret Society of Second-Born Royals movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: They're not the heirs, but they're destined to protect the throne... directed by Anna Mastro starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Skylar Astin, Elodie Yung, Niles Fitch, Faly Rakotohavana, Isabella Blake-Thomas, Olivia Deeble, Ashley Liao, Noah Lomax, Greg Bryk release date July 17, 2020 (on Disney Plus) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this PARK HOPPER Secret Society of Second-Born Royals | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://t.co/I8ZK79u5Vx 3 hours ago Laurie Ann RT @laughing_place: #WeekendRewind: Disney has released a trailer for the #DisneyPlus film "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals" coming Ju… 5 hours ago Lu'e Faires RT @disneyplus: They’re not the heirs, but they’re destined to protect the throne. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an Original Movie,… 6 hours ago LaughingPlace.com #WeekendRewind: Disney has released a trailer for the #DisneyPlus film "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals" comin… https://t.co/fXSEv7m1cW 8 hours ago L Jack RT @TeenVogue: Disney's first Black live-action prince has finally arrived. https://t.co/jkpdq5NDG0 11 hours ago Jorge Ribeiro New Movie Trailer: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (2020) - Elodie Yung, Skylar Astin, Greg Bryk - Trailer HD… https://t.co/pXCKvjeQrA 12 hours ago Moya RT @DisneyD23: They’re not the heirs, but they’re destined to protect the throne. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an Original Movie,… 12 hours ago Video run SECRET SOCIETY OF SECOND-BORN ROYALS Looks Fantastically Cheesy https://t.co/dOicjgfMTt 13 hours ago