Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If It Hasn't Already, COVID-19 Pandemic Should Change Your Savings Goals

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
If It Hasn't Already, COVID-19 Pandemic Should Change Your Savings Goals

If It Hasn't Already, COVID-19 Pandemic Should Change Your Savings Goals

Traditional personal finance advice about building emergency funds to deal with unexpected expenses, like car repairs or ER visits.

But now, Business Insider reports the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has turned that on its head.

The economic fallout from the virus is showing that "stable" jobs are illusory.

In particular, freelancers, independent business owners, and non-essential workers should think very seriously about preparing for a complete loss of income.

Remember: if you don't save, you won't have any savings.

Do your best to save a sizable emergency fund in line with your needs.

That's the only way to keep yourself and your loved ones financially safe and secure.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swimcoachrobert

RWCJr @PressSec @realDonaldTrump Your boss has already politicized the covid-19 pandemic. There hasn’t been a point when… https://t.co/cwJfmzQk7T 4 hours ago

Jeantonic11

Jeantonic @lordbulb001 @jclem3 @ANCALERTS You mean from the very beginning when they were both saying the virus was a joke? W… https://t.co/hFOuqYYBlj 2 days ago

execassistance_

Executive Assistance, Inc Finding a job as a new grad can already present it’s challenges. Throwing a global pandemic and city-wide lockdown… https://t.co/ALNu01BTEz 4 days ago

Morio__Ngori

wakiawa >>>>23rd May 2020, Lives have been lost as well as livelihoods during the #COVID-19 Pandemic in Kenya. Situation d… https://t.co/4SiJJXkkaE 5 days ago

MarcGra34694487

Marc Gray @KTVN Really? Why hasn’t it been at half staff already for everyone that has and will pass due to the COVID-19 pand… https://t.co/uKE5pE00Yi 6 days ago

Evar_Galois

Evariste @opinion_joe @bopinion The 1968 pandemic comparison is totally disingenuous. That flu spread widely and only killed… https://t.co/kCr57H5Q55 6 days ago

malkyhc

Malka Curland RT @seaneward1: If it hasn’t been obvious to you already, the covid-19 pandemic has torn open and poured salt on the wounds of the societal… 1 week ago

seaneward1

Sean If it hasn’t been obvious to you already, the covid-19 pandemic has torn open and poured salt on the wounds of the… https://t.co/59SvlBFVcO 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

How Global Lockdowns Are Cleaning Up The Air--For Now [Video]

How Global Lockdowns Are Cleaning Up The Air--For Now

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns have had an extraordinary environmental impact. According to Business Insider, a new study reveals In April, global carbon emissions per day were 17%..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Looking for a job? These free resources may help [Video]

Looking for a job? These free resources may help

When Irina Makhonina moved to the Cincinnati area over one year ago, becoming completely fluent in English was one of her goals. The other one was to get a job, specifically in a fitness center.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:07Published