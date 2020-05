Virtual town hall to help African-Americans fight COVID-19

The group of faith leaders from different religions are inviting the public and their congregations to share and learn about being safe at home, work and in church during COVID-19.

AN URGENT MESSAGEABOUT COVID-19 IS BEINGDELIVERED TO AFRICAN-AMERICANS IN KANSASCITY AND ACROSSMISSOURI.AS SOCIAL DISTANCINGORDERS ARE RELAXEDAND CHURCHES RE-OPEN-- FAITH LEADERS FROMDIFFERENT RELIGIONS AREWORKING TOGETHER.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOMEEXPLAINS THE PLAN TOBLOCK A VIRUS ATTACKINGAFRICAN AMERICANCOMMUNITIES IN MISSOURIWITH A VENGENCE.LIKE SOLDIERS IN ANARMY, THESEVOLUNTEERS AT CALVARYTEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCHIN KANSAS CITY -- ARE AUNITED FRONTEACH ONE HAS A ROLE --FIGHTING AN EVIL ENEMYWITH IT'S DEADLY GRIPON THE AFRICANAMERICAN COMMUNITYPastor Eric Williams, CalvaryTempleBaptist Church"I didn't realize initially howbad things were; but we'reseeing tons of people, peoplefor the first tim who have hadto rely on food pantry's to feedtheir familes.MORE THAN ANY OTHERRACE IN MISSOURI, COVID19, IS ON A RAMPAGE --INTHE BLACK COMMUNITY --ELIMINATING JOBS,CREATING HUNGER, ANDTAKING LIVESHERE'S THE BIG PICTURE.IN MISSOURIMORE THAN 12-THOUSANDPEOPLE HAVE BEENDIAGNOSED WITH COVID 19686 PEOPLE HAVE DIED.YES, AFRICAN AMERICANSARE THE SECONDLARGEST GROUPAFFECTED IN MISSOURITHE NUMBER OF AFRICANAMERICANS DIAGNOSEDWITH COVID 19AND THOSE WHO DIEDIS JUST OVER 30 PERCENT.BUT WHEN YOU PUT IT INPERSPECTIVE...AFRICAN AMERICANS AREONLY 11 PERCENT OF THEPOPULATION IN MISSOURI,SO THE SMALLERPOPULATION...IS TAKING ABIGGER HIT FROM THEDEADLY VIRUS.WHY?Curford Dixon, Sr., Pastor,TrinityBaptist Church KCMOBecause people are not takingit serious.REVEREND CURFORDDIXON IS A COVID-19SURVIVOR, ALONG WITHHIS WIFE DEBORAH.BUT SEVERAL OTHERPEOPLE DIAGONOSEDWITH THE VIRUS AFTERATTENDING THE SAMEFUNERAL as the coupleDIED.I'm an advoacate for masks,the gloves, the washing of thehands, the sanitizing...REVEREND DIXON ISPASTOR OF TRINITYMETHODIST CHURCH INKANSAS CITY.HE'LL BE SHARING HISSTORY AT A FREE VIRTUALTOWN HALL ON THURSDAYWITH MEMBERS ANDLEADERS FROMDIFFERENT RELIGIONSFOCUSING ON HOW TO BESAFE -- AS STAY AT HOMEGUIDELINES ARE LIFTEDAND CHURCHES REOPEN.Rev.

Eric Williams, Pastor,CalvaryTemple Baptist Church, KCMOIt's standing together even ifour theological views differthere should be some thingsthat we agree on and workpeacefully towards.ADDING THEIR VOICES TOWORKERS ON THE UNITEDFRONT -- DETERMINED TOCONQUER THE KILLERVIRUSCYNTHIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEWS.THE VIRTUAL TOWN HALLMEETING IS TOMORROWNIGHT AT SIX P-M.IT'S FREE TO ATTEND --AND ANYONE CAN JOINTHE CONVERSATION.YOU MUST REGISTER TOGET THE LINK.WE HAVE ALL THEINFORMATION YOU