George Floyd's Death Deals Traumatic Blow To Community

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:32s
Watching the video of George Floyd struggling to breath during that encounter with Minneapolis Police has many experiencing trauma, Reg Chapman reports (1:32).

WCCO 4 News At 6 – May 27, 2020

Black Community Experiencing Trauma Following George Floyd's Fatal Arrest

Black Community Experiencing Trauma Following George Floyd’s Fatal Arrest

The video of George Floyd’s fatal arrest has many who watched it experience trauma, especially members of the black community, Reg Chapman reports (1:52). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:52
Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd's Death

Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd’s Death

Today, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges against the officers involved in Floyd's death, Esme Murphy reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:20