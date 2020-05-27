On A Positive Note: Pitt Art Student's Daily Drawings Bring Joy
Hannah Jones is a 19-year-old freshman art student at Pitt and is quite talented artist.
Her favorite subject: migration birds.
For the month of May, she has challenged herself; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
On A Positive Note: Best Of The Batch Foundation Gives BackWith so many families and children in need during the pandemic, former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch and his Best of the Batch Foundation are stepping up to help them.
On A Positive Note: Local Valedictorian Overcomes LossAs Passport Academy Charter School celebrates its graduating class, it’s especially momentous for valedictorian Alexis McElroy.
Reporter Update: Pitt Art Student Sketches BirdsA 19-year-old freshman art student at Pitt is sketching birds, and her drawings say a lot; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.