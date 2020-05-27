Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On A Positive Note: Pitt Art Student's Daily Drawings Bring Joy
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:19s - Published
On A Positive Note: Pitt Art Student's Daily Drawings Bring Joy

On A Positive Note: Pitt Art Student's Daily Drawings Bring Joy

Hannah Jones is a 19-year-old freshman art student at Pitt and is quite talented artist.

Her favorite subject: migration birds.

For the month of May, she has challenged herself; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

On A Positive Note: Best Of The Batch Foundation Gives Back [Video]

On A Positive Note: Best Of The Batch Foundation Gives Back

With so many families and children in need during the pandemic, former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch and his Best of the Batch Foundation are stepping up to help them.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:33Published
On A Positive Note: Local Valedictorian Overcomes Loss [Video]

On A Positive Note: Local Valedictorian Overcomes Loss

As Passport Academy Charter School celebrates its graduating class, it’s especially momentous for valedictorian Alexis McElroy.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:44Published
Reporter Update: Pitt Art Student Sketches Birds [Video]

Reporter Update: Pitt Art Student Sketches Birds

A 19-year-old freshman art student at Pitt is sketching birds, and her drawings say a lot; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published