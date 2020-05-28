Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asian Pacific Islanders report discrimination in San Diego County
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Asian Pacific Islanders report discrimination in San Diego County
Asian Pacific Islanders report discrimination in San Diego County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

kiittayy

kitty @CookieTime10 @tepneg @dawnofsaints @Nikia_wow I want u to also note that the demographic for asians as said in thi… https://t.co/IKUv4tev44 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Firefighters mopping up house fire [Video]

Firefighters mopping up house fire

10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, protests

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:36Published
San Diego nail salon frustrated that reopening dates haven't been announced [Video]

San Diego nail salon frustrated that reopening dates haven't been announced

The Hillcrest nail salon owners say they've already implemented a long list of safety precautions for when they reopen.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:03Published
Woman shot with bean bag in face during La Mesa protest speaks [Video]

Woman shot with bean bag in face during La Mesa protest speaks

Leslie Furcron, the woman who was shot in the face with a bean bag round during a May 30 protest outside of La Mesa police headquarters, spoke to the public on Wednesday

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:00Published