Asian Pacific Islanders report discrimination in San Diego County

kitty @CookieTime10 @tepneg @dawnofsaints @Nikia_wow I want u to also note that the demographic for asians as said in thi… https://t.co/IKUv4tev44 3 days ago



Related videos from verified sources Firefighters mopping up house fire



10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, protests Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:36 Published 35 minutes ago San Diego nail salon frustrated that reopening dates haven't been announced



The Hillcrest nail salon owners say they've already implemented a long list of safety precautions for when they reopen. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:03 Published 35 minutes ago Woman shot with bean bag in face during La Mesa protest speaks



Leslie Furcron, the woman who was shot in the face with a bean bag round during a May 30 protest outside of La Mesa police headquarters, spoke to the public on Wednesday Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:00 Published 6 hours ago