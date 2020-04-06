RAW VIDEO: Looters Raid Target Store Near Mpls. Protest

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Dozens of people looted the Target store Wednesday evening near Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building in the midst of the George Floyd protests [WARNING: Contains strong language] ().

WCCO 4 News - May 27, 2020

