With storms and the possibility of tornadoes threatening a delay, two NASA astronauts have climbed...



Related videos from verified sources Bad weather postpones historic launch



Bad weather postpones historic launch Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:28 Published 5 hours ago First SpaceX launch delayed because of bad weather



Nasa has postponed its first launch of astronauts from US soil in nine years due to bad weather. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 5 hours ago