Healing Virtually: Therapy Dog and Owner Adapt to Pandemic

A THERAPY DOG ISN'T LETTINGCORONAVIRUS GET IN THE WAY OFHER JOB."LANEY THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER" ANDHER OWNER ARE NOW GOING VIRTUALWITH THEIRVISITS.ALEXA LIACKO HAS MORE ON THEFREE SESSIONS HELPING CHILDREN..VETERANSAND FAMILIES COPE WITH COVID-19.NATS: IMG2375: LANEY DOINGREGULAR THERAPYLANEY THE GOLDENRETRIEVER IS USED TOBEING LOVED ON.NATS: LANEY DOINGREGULAR THERAPYTHIS THERAPY DOGIS PART OF THE "PAWS FORPATIENTS" PROGRAM AT THEOSBOURNE HEAD AND NECKFOUNDATION IN LOS ANGELES.AIMEEGALICIATORRES, LANEY'S OWNER3:20PATIENTS NEED SOME SORT OFDISTRACTION IF THEY'RE FEELING ALOT OFPAIN, SO LANEY IS A GREAT WAY TODISTRACT THEMSHE WAS GETTINGREADY TO VISIT SICK PATIENTSAROUNDTHE WORLD...1:38 BUT BECAUSE OFCOVID-19, WE HAD TO PUT A HOLDON THAT 1:45SO, LANEY'S OWNER,AIMEE, BROUGHT THE WORLDINSIDETHEIR HOME.NATSLANEYVIRTUAL514: 00-03"HI LANEY!!"NATSLANEYVIRTUAL514::20 LANEY YOUHAVE A BIG TONGUE!!AIMEE GALICIATORRES1:58 INSTEAD OF PUTTING APAUSE ON THE 'PAWS FOR PATIENTS'PROGRAM, WE DECIDED TOOFFER IT VIRTUALLY 2:05 9:57THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO NEED ASMILE IN THEIR DAY 10:00IT'S NOTJUST PATIENTS LANEY VISITS.:29LAUGHS...SHE'S A MUTT!BARKSANYONE CAN MAKE A ZOOMAPPOINTMENTFORFREE.:43-:48 SPEAK LANEY!!BARKS!5:13 SOME KIDS JUST WANT TO SEETHE DOG...BUT LANEY, AS ATHERAPY DOG, HER MAIN SKILL ISTOPROVIDE COMPASSION AND EMPATHYAND BE IN TUNE TO PEOPLE'S NEEDS5:26AND LANEY KNOWS JUST HOW TOSHOW OFF FOR THE CAMERA.NATS:JIMMYLANEY:02-04 KISSES, AWWLOOK AT THAT TONGUE!8:36 AS SOONAS SHE KNOWS THE LIGHTS GO ONAND I HAVE A CAMERA, SHE STANDSBEHIND THEBACKDROP AND SITS AND SMILES,SHE'S VERY SASSY AND POSES.8:44SOME VISITS ARE FILLED WITHDRESS-UPCOSTUMES...BUT FOR VETERANS LIKEJIMMY HARRIS...THE CALLS ARE APOWERFUL RELEASE.NATS:JIMMYLANEY:09- BARKS, AWWSWEET!!

SHES DOING TRICKS FORTREATS!JIMMY HARRIS, VETERAN,LANEY'SCLIENT, SERVED IN THE ARMYNATIONAL GUARD IN EGYPT ANDROMANIA FOR A YEAR16:10 SOMEVETS YOUKNOW, THEY SEE HORRIBLE THINGSIN THE MILITARY, IN COMBAT, ANDIT CAN MESS WITH SOMEONE'S MIND,SO I THINK THE CONNECTION WITHANANIMAL REALLY BRINGS A CALMNESSTO SOMEONE'S MIND.

16:20THATESCAPE--SORELY NEEDED BY SO MANYRIGHT NOW.AIMEE GALICIATORRES6:23 SHE'S ABLE TO HELPPEOPLE BUILDTHOSE CONNECTIONS UP THEY MIGHTHAVE LOST TOUCH WITH BECAUSE OFCOVID-19 6:31BUT EVEN WHEN THISPANDEMIC ENDS...AIMEE SAYS SHEAND LANEY WILL CONTINUE THIS NEWKIND OF HEALINGAHEALING AIMEE HAS FELTFIRSTHAND.

22:31 I LOST MY DOG AYEAR AND A HALF AGO 22:34 AND IGOT LANEY LAST YEAR 22:37 22:38DOGS HAVE ALWAYS GIVEN ME HELPAND HAVE GIVEN ME HOPE DURINGDIFFICULT TIMES,AND I WANTED TO BE ABLE TO BRINGTHAT TO PEOPLE 22:49 BECAUSETHEIR MISSION IS LIKE A GOODCHEW TOY--TOO PRECIOUS TO EVERGIVE UP.23:10 IF WE CAN JUSTBRING HOPE TO PEOPLE THEN WE DIDOURJOB 23:13I'M ALEXA LIACKO,REPORTING.