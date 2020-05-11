Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal

MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal

The MLB Players Association is calling the league’s latest financial proposal “extremely disappointing.’

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal

- the m-l-b players association i- calling the league's latest - financial proposal quote, - un-quote... extremely - disappointing.- on tuesday... the union - responded to baseball's - sliding-scale - proposal... meaning a rookie- making the major league - minimum...- would make a higher percentage,- of his salary... than - superstar players on mega-deals- according to the associated - - - - press... this m-l-b proposal wa- made in place of the originally- reported 50-50 revenue sharing- plan... between owners and- players.- the union also said the two - sides remain far apart, on- health- and safety protocols... aimed a-



Related news from verified sources

Here's one way to resolve money issues between MLB, players union and just play baseball

Former baseball agent Barry Axelrod has a solution if MLB and the players union can't settle...
USATODAY.com - Published

MLB players union responds to league's coronavirus safety proposal for 2020 season

The MLBPA has responded to the league's testing and safety protocols proposal
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrandonPowe2

Brandon Powe RT @WXXV25: MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal https://t.co/8OcsBwd6Go 20 minutes ago

WXXV25

WXXV 25 MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal https://t.co/8OcsBwd6Go 44 minutes ago

djbarrios00

Darryl J. Barrios https://t.co/DIz0b7ix8y Major League Baseball's latest proposal for restarting the season involves pay cuts for pl… https://t.co/a0qb1cSF2z 1 hour ago

franklion2014

Davaf2000 @MLB_PLAYERS go get bent https://t.co/GGuCuTGDZD Major League Baseball's latest proposal for restarting the seaso… https://t.co/XPHpICtQ5x 2 hours ago

ricksoisson

The People's News @JohnALavery "The proposal involves massive additional pay cuts and the union is extremely disappointed. We're also… https://t.co/AFsDvzOqKx 2 hours ago

RealMetsFanClub

MetsFanClub Implode ALL sports! Bankrupt all greedy owners with no games and pay players what “essential employees” make. Bring… https://t.co/tXxGGaaNw7 6 hours ago

whizwitkids

@whizwitkids RT @BNightengale: The players union, deeply disappointed with MLB’s sliding pay scale economic proposal, will review with its players to de… 8 hours ago

Reardon_43

ANDREW☘️ RT @BNightengale: The MLB Players Association has not commented publicly on MLB’s economic sliding pay scale plan, but privately is extreme… 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July [Video]

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July

MLB Proposes 82-Game Season Beginning in Early July On May 11, Major League Baseball formalized its plan to play an 82-game season, the shortest season since the late 1870s. Games would be hosted..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published
MLB owners approve plan to start season in July [Video]

MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

Major League Baseball owners have given the go-ahead to make a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:08Published