MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal Video Credit: WXXV - Published 55 minutes ago MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal The MLB Players Association is calling the league’s latest financial proposal “extremely disappointing.’ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal - the m-l-b players association i- calling the league's latest - financial proposal quote, - un-quote... extremely - disappointing.- on tuesday... the union - responded to baseball's - sliding-scale - proposal... meaning a rookie- making the major league - minimum...- would make a higher percentage,- of his salary... than - superstar players on mega-deals- according to the associated - - - - press... this m-l-b proposal wa- made in place of the originally- reported 50-50 revenue sharing- plan... between owners and- players.- the union also said the two - sides remain far apart, on- health- and safety protocols... aimed a-







You Might Like



Tweets about this Brandon Powe RT @WXXV25: MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal https://t.co/8OcsBwd6Go 20 minutes ago WXXV 25 MLB Players Union ‘disappointed’ in proposal https://t.co/8OcsBwd6Go 44 minutes ago Darryl J. Barrios https://t.co/DIz0b7ix8y Major League Baseball's latest proposal for restarting the season involves pay cuts for pl… https://t.co/a0qb1cSF2z 1 hour ago Davaf2000 @MLB_PLAYERS go get bent https://t.co/GGuCuTGDZD Major League Baseball's latest proposal for restarting the seaso… https://t.co/XPHpICtQ5x 2 hours ago The People's News @JohnALavery "The proposal involves massive additional pay cuts and the union is extremely disappointed. We're also… https://t.co/AFsDvzOqKx 2 hours ago MetsFanClub Implode ALL sports! Bankrupt all greedy owners with no games and pay players what “essential employees” make. Bring… https://t.co/tXxGGaaNw7 6 hours ago @whizwitkids RT @BNightengale: The players union, deeply disappointed with MLB’s sliding pay scale economic proposal, will review with its players to de… 8 hours ago ANDREW☘️ RT @BNightengale: The MLB Players Association has not commented publicly on MLB’s economic sliding pay scale plan, but privately is extreme… 10 hours ago