Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 Officers Fired After George Floyd's Death Have History Of Use-Of-Force

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:02s - Published
2 Officers Fired After George Floyd's Death Have History Of Use-Of-Force

2 Officers Fired After George Floyd's Death Have History Of Use-Of-Force

We have requested the personnel files for the former officers.

We should learn even more once those are released, Jennifer Mayerle reports (2:02).

WCCO 4 News At 10 - May 27, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd's family speak out about death

Philonese Floyd, the brother of the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, is calling for...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBS News


George Floyd death: Pressure mounts for US officers to be charged

Calls grow for prosecution of cops involved in the arrest an unarmed Black man who died after police...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

lillyleiris

lilly OH MY GOD https://t.co/NB5RCrTo8I 10 seconds ago

RodrigoRios03

Rodrigo Rios RT @QasimRashid: BREAKING: 4 Minneapolis police officers have been fired in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Floyd was unarmed & ha… 11 seconds ago

brooklynpent04

Brooklyn😛 spent an hour signing petitions. pls do it too :) text “JUSTICE” to 668366. text "FLOYD" to 55156.… https://t.co/lTuT7F3Xkx 1 minute ago

VirtualGhostexe

ash🌻 RT @damerreyes: PETITIONS TO SIGN !!! https://t.co/pHiOoggVix https://t.co/UNuzq9A6Jh https://t.co/pOmUgB6Abx https://t.co/14rh5hyaPQ… 1 minute ago

rinhaidul

Korine RT @nowthisnews: Police in Minneapolis fired tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets at protesters demanding justice for George Floyd,… 3 minutes ago

bbctooman

Bruce Berg RT @thedailybeast: Six years ago, a Minneapolis man was left with broken teeth after a violent arrest by Officer Tou Thao. Yesterday, Tha… 3 minutes ago

crf_esq

CRF USA | Minneapolis | Civil protests | Police officers fired | Investigation of George Floyd’s death https://t.co/q8Ttm7ZGyB 4 minutes ago

eyeseeghosts

Ghosts RT @CNN: Protests erupted across Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was pinned down by a police offic… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man [Video]

Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man

President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI began a case on police brutality. He said they are looking into the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd’s Death [Video]

Lawmakers Speak Out Following George Floyd’s Death

Today, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges against the officers involved in Floyd's death, Esme Murphy reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:20Published