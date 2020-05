Contemporary Music Ensemble visits ill member in Overlea

Michael’s in Overlea came to visit Michael, who’s mom calls him an angel.

But last night his church family was on his Overlea doorstep.

Michael Gianotti is resting on the doorstep of Heaven tonight.

DOOR STEP OF HEAVEN TONIGHT.BUT LAST NIGHT, HIS CHURCHFAMILY DROPPED THEIR LIVES TOSHOW UP AT HIS OVERLEA DOORSTEP.ST.

MICHAELS IN OVERLEA CAMEOUT FOR MICHAEL A SAINT IN HIMOTHERS EYES.

MICHAEL THEFATHER OF FOUR DAUGHTERSDYING FROM HIS SECOND BOUT OFBRAIN CANCER..

"HE'S JUST THEBEST DAD" CHILD HOOD FRIENDJANET SENT OUT AN EMAIL TO THECONTEMPORARY MUSIC ENSEMBLEWHICH MICHAEL HAS BEEN AMEMBER OF SINCE HE WAS 15.

"WECALL EACH OTHER FAMILY" FAMISANG FOUR SONGS, INCLUDING ACHRISTMAS ONE, UNDER THEDIRECTION OF HIS BROTHER ILAW.

MICHALE IS UNABLE TO WALKAND TALK BUT EVERY NOTE WENTO HIS HEART.

FOR THE PAST 2AND HALF YEARS, HE HAS BEENCARED FOR IN THE SAME HOUSE HEWAS RAISED IN BY HIS MOM ANDDAD.

.

AND LAST NIGHT JANSAID HE MANAGED TO GIVE HISFAMILY ONE OF THESE.

ANDTONIGHT AS YOU GO TO SLEEP,KNOW A MOM WILL BE HOLD HERLITTLE BOYS HAN((AD