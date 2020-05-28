Doctor scolds politicos who fail to social distance

We're getting used to it.

Our mayors, governors and political candidates all social distancing and wearing masks at news conferences and in public settings.

George has been looking into this.

They aren't to protect you?

They protect the people you come in contact with at the grocery store

or in the

in the states capitol.

The doctors of america have a message for our elected leaders.

"* put a mask on!

When house speaker nancy pelosi arrived on capitol hill this week?

she was wearing a mask.

When presumptive democratic presidential nominee joe biden visited a veteran's cemetery in delaware on memorial day?

" and his wife jill wore masks.

President trump's chief advisor on infectious disease?

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes that is the right move.

But some sort of mask like facial covering i think for the time being should be a very regular part for how we prevent the spread of infection.

Cbs radio and kimt news three medical contributor dr. brian mcdonough says leaders have an added responsibility to follow cdc recommendatio ns.

Politicians and leaders, people on television are role models whether they like it or not, so people do what they do, not necessarily what they say.

So when someone has an order in a state or throughout the country that you have to do something and they're not doing it themselves, it sends a message that it's not important.

The good doctor's position is shared by rochester mayor kim norton.

As a leader, i feel it's my responsibility to mirror, so that people can see me as a mirror to the behavior that i'm hoping that they will utilize as well.

And dr. mcdonough?

who treats covid 19 patients in clinical practice

scolds public officials who fail to follow cdc guidelines.

And by the way, the virus doesn't respect anybody regardless of power, so people who are doing that are putting themselves and others at considerable risk.

Now doctors are clear that personal protective equipment?

including the coveted n95 masks are in short supply.

We don't want to take masks away from our healthcare workers and first responders.

Anything is better than nothing.

My 90 year old mother made me this mask... and when i shop at aldi or tractor supply... i wear it.

Thanks george.

The CDC continues to recommend people wear face masks

"* wash their hands often, and social distance to help slow