State approves additional regular season game for high school football teams

The approved rule calls for letting teams to play up to 10 games - excluding potential sectional and further postseason contests.

The previous limit was nine games.

In simple terms - it allows teams in most classes to schedule an eighth regular season contest provided the individual schools and sections approve of doing so.

Structurally - teams have normally played a scrimmage for the first time out against another school before officially beginning their season the following week.

This new rule will give teams the ability to decide whether or not they'd like to make that first game a scrimmage or a regular season contest that would count on their record towards sectional qualification.

Risk- reward type of scenario.

