Crowds In Downtown Los Angeles Protest Death Of George Floyd

Demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to protest police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Stacey Butler reports.
Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in MinneapolisIntense scenes from the protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday evening (May 25) as activists rally against the unnecessary death of George Floyd by a police officer.
Thousands took to..
Minneapolis police fire flash grenades at protest over George Floyd's deathProtesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody.
Footage from Minnehaha Ave, filmed by @sciencebymail shows Minneapolis police..