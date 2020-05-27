Crowds In Downtown Los Angeles Protest Death Of George Floyd Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:56s - Published now Crowds In Downtown Los Angeles Protest Death Of George Floyd Demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to protest police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Stacey Butler reports. 0

Los Angeles protest erupts over George Floyd death; American flag burned, Hwy 101 blocked Protesters in Los Angeles temporarily blocked Highway 101 and clung to a California Highway Patrol...

