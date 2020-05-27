Global  

Crowds In Downtown Los Angeles Protest Death Of George Floyd

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Crowds In Downtown Los Angeles Protest Death Of George Floyd

Crowds In Downtown Los Angeles Protest Death Of George Floyd

Demonstrators gathered in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon to protest police violence following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Stacey Butler reports.

Los Angeles protest erupts over George Floyd death; American flag burned, Hwy 101 blocked

Protesters in Los Angeles temporarily blocked Highway 101 and clung to a California Highway Patrol...
FOXNews.com - Published


