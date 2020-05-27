Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong politicians ejected amid China anthem debate

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Hong Kong politicians ejected amid China anthem debate

Hong Kong politicians ejected amid China anthem debate

Three pro-democracy politicians were ejected from Hong Kong’s legislative chamber on Thursday morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalise insulting or abusing the Chinese national anthem.

The legislature’s president, Andrew Leung, suspended the meeting minutes after it began and ejected politician Eddie Chu for holding up a sarcastic placard that read “Best Chairperson, Starry Lee”.

Ms Lee was recently elected chair of a key committee that sent the anthem bill to the full legislature for consideration.

Her election, which the pro-democracy opposition contends was illegal, ended a months-long filibuster that had prevented the committee from acting on the bill.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong protests flare amid national anthem debate

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made many arrests as protesters gather to oppose a...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Politicians ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill

Two pro-democracy politicians were ejected from Hong Kong’s legislative chamber on Thursday...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RachelLS_313

RachelS. 🌹 RT @AJEnglish: Hong Kong's legislature suspended and two pro-democracy politicians ejected after scuffles over China's controversial securi… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature [Video]

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Heated debate over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published
Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China [Video]

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published