Trump to sign social media order: White House

On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks set to escalate his feud with Twitter.

On Wednesday (May 27) White House officials said Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday (May 28), but gave no further details.

The threat comes shortly after Trump threatened to shut Twitter down accusing the platform of quote "silencing conservatives' voices." It's unclear just how Trump can follow through on that threat.

His latest dispute with Twitter comes after the platform put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time on Tuesday (May 26).

Trump tweeted to his over 80 million followers railing against mail-in voting, and doubled down on those comments at a press conference on Tuesday.

"When you do all mail-in voting, ballots, you're asking for fraud.

People steal them out of mailboxes.

People print them and then they sign them and they give them in and the people don't even know or they're double-counted." Twitter's latest feature prompted users to "get the facts about mail-in ballots" upon clicking on Trump's tweets, prompting an angry reaction from the President.

Trump's shutdown threats are his strongest yet within a broader conservative backlash against Big Tech companies.

Last year the White House discussed a proposed executive order about anti-conservative bias, which never gained traction.

Twitter declined to comment on news of Trump's plans and fellow internet titans Facebook and Google did not immediately comment.

The American Civil Liberties Union said the First Amendment limits any action Trump could take to regulate such platforms.