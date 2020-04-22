Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello haven't had "one fight yet" in quarantine.



Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello haven't had 'one fight yet' as the laze by the pool during self-isolation https://t.c… 21 minutes ago BANG Showbiz Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello haven't had 'one fight yet' in quarantine #SofiaVergara #JoeManganiello https://t.co/oFCNuFhR2s 47 minutes ago krista RT @people: Sofia Vergara Says She and Husband Joe Manganiello 'Haven't Had 1 Fight Yet' During Quarantine https://t.co/2Nm0jl3JWM 3 hours ago Erwyn cubacub RT @people: Sofia Vergara Says She and Husband Joe Manganiello 'Haven't Had 1 Fight Yet' During Quarantine #PeopleNow https://t.co/8hCw7AMY… 4 hours ago Daily Mail Celebrity Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello haven't had 'one fight yet' as the laze by the pool during self-isolation https://t.co/ZIf1ilE3Gj 4 hours ago TODAY Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Haven't Had "One Fight Yet" In Quarantine https://t.co/LrWx5vrbYp https://t.co/SPpO3Rjg96 5 hours ago People Sofia Vergara Says She and Husband Joe Manganiello 'Haven't Had 1 Fight Yet' During Quarantine #PeopleNow https://t.co/8hCw7AMYeH 8 hours ago