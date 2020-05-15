Happy 52nd birthday Kylie Minogue!
The Australian pop-star is now 52-years-old: and we've listed some of our favourite Kylie songs to celebrate her special day!
Ant Sky RT @RetroPopSite: Happy 52nd Birthday to the iconic Kylie Minogue! https://t.co/GH2uDduSl6 45 seconds ago
Northern Heart The LGBTQ+ community wishes the princess of pop Kylie a very happy 52nd birthday!
So we'd like to ask you all for… https://t.co/ZCxBXHtIZ1 10 minutes ago
Ant Sky RT @joemccjoe: Happy 52nd birthday Kylie Minogue.
#KylieMinogue #HappyBirthdayKylie https://t.co/wiJixsYvDK 11 minutes ago
Ant Sky RT @creativediscID: Happy 52nd Birthday Kylie Minogue!
What's your fave @kylieminogue songs? https://t.co/2NrIi8MyGU 24 minutes ago
Creative Disc Happy 52nd Birthday Kylie Minogue!
What's your fave @kylieminogue songs? https://t.co/2NrIi8MyGU 31 minutes ago
𝖍𝖎𝖏𝖆 𝖉𝖊𝖑 𝖗𝖎𝖓 🎗 RT @80sThen80sNow: Happy 52nd Birthday Kylie Minogue!
Born May 28th 1968 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Kylie is The Highest Selling A… 31 minutes ago
Ryan Sinclair Kylie Minogue ‘Step Back In Time’ @kylieminogue Happy 52nd birthday to the queen of pop. Not saying Kylie being 52… https://t.co/GnxGjVquiE 55 minutes ago
Joe McCartney Happy 52nd birthday Kylie Minogue.
#KylieMinogue #HappyBirthdayKylie https://t.co/wiJixsYvDK 1 hour ago
Kylie Jenner, Britney Spears and Sofia Vergara show off their sexiest backyard swimwearEven if celebrities can't go to the beach, nothing can stop them from showing off their sexiest swimwear in their own backyards. Kim Zolciak celebrated her 42nd birthday in a pink string bikini, while..
Kylie Minogue made 2m last yearKylie Minogue made £2 million last year, according to new accounts filed by her UK company Darenote Limited.