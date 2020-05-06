Henry Cavill 'in talks to reprise Superman role'

Global  

'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill is said to be in talks about reprising his role as Superman, and it is thought that would be a cameo role in a forthcoming DC movie.

Henry Cavill Could Return as Superman in the DC Universe, But Not In 'Man of Steel 2'

Henry Cavill may be returning as Superman in the DC Universe, according to new reports. The...
