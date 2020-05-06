Henry Cavill 'in talks to reprise Superman role'
'Man of Steel' star Henry Cavill is said to be in talks about reprising his role as Superman, and it is thought that would be a cameo role in a forthcoming DC movie.
Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’ The ‘Justice League’ star turned 37-years-old on May 5th: however, he couldn’t go out to celebrate his birthday due to the current lockdown...
