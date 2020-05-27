Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online.

Jimmy Fallon apologizes for wearing Blackface in resurfaced 'SNL' skit

The 'Annie' actor defends the 'Tonight Show' host after the latter landed in hot water for donning a...

In a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch from 2000, Mr. Fallon appears in blackface while impersonating...