Jimmy Fallon apologizes for wearing Blackface in resurfaced 'SNL' skit

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Jimmy Fallon has recently come under fire after a clip from a 20-year-old episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ resurfaced online.

Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for Blackface Skit

In a ‘Saturday Night Live’ sketch from 2000, Mr. Fallon appears in blackface while impersonating...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •SBSCBC.caE! OnlineJust JaredUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesContactMusic


Jamie Foxx Calls Outrage Over Jimmy Fallon's Blackface Skit 'a Stretch'

The 'Annie' actor defends the 'Tonight Show' host after the latter landed in hot water for donning a...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comE! Online



