Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament has approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that bypasses Hong Kong's legislature.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

China parliament adopts plan to impose security law on Hong Kong

Over 2,800 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) voted overwhelmingly in favour of the...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsThe AgeTIMEIndependentReuters


U.S. Hong Kong response could include visa and economic sanctions, Stilwell says

U.S. President Donald Trump has a long list of possible responses to China's plans to impose a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong politicians ejected amid China anthem debate [Video]

Hong Kong politicians ejected amid China anthem debate

Three pro-democracy politicians were ejected from Hong Kong’s legislative chamber on Thursday morning, disrupting the start of a second day of debate on a contentious bill that would criminalise..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature [Video]

Scuffles erupt in Hong Kong's legislature

Heated debate over a bill that would criminalise disrespect of China's national anthem - the latest spark of anti-government unrest in the semi-autonomous city - saw two pro-democracy lawmakers removed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:58Published