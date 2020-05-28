A pair of pelicans were found injured in east India after being caught up in cyclone Amphan, and were rescued by wildlife workers.

Pelicans rescued by Indian wildlife officers after being injured during cyclone

The birds were recovered from the port of Paradeep, in Jagatsinghpur district, Odisha on May 25.

Reportedly other pelicans have been discovered in mobile towers and recovered by forest officials, according to Arjun Sahu, a social activist for Animals.

Other kinds of rare birds are also reported to have been injured during the cyclone and left on the ground at various places including GJI colony and Madhuban area of Paradeep.