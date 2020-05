Roadkill Wallaby Reef Foundation 🌎💦🌴🦘🐨🦅🦇🦜 RT @sooverthis123: Rates of climate change in oceans may be 7x faster than thought by mid century. (So I'm guessing sooner than 2050 as usu… 1 hour ago

PHI Rates of #ClimateChange in the world’s ocean depths could be 7x higher than current levels by the second half of th… https://t.co/UvgK7F7yN6 6 hours ago

GiacomoCortesOfficial Rates of climate change in the ocean could be 7 times higher than current levels by the second half of this century… https://t.co/CnPJW9qdzl 11 hours ago

pascal molineaux RT @EnviroAction: “Rates of #ClimateChange in the world’s #ocean depths could be seven times higher than current levels by the second half… 20 hours ago

Environmental Action “Rates of #ClimateChange in the world’s #ocean depths could be seven times higher than current levels by the second… https://t.co/28KkF04VZR 21 hours ago

AMI-audio A new study says different parts of the ocean will warm at different rates, creating chaos for species that are ada… https://t.co/52JKfLzu7a 1 day ago

الشارقة24 Rates of #climatechange in deep #oceans could be severely affected https://t.co/zgnRNqXsU5 https://t.co/QCYSQ4CSO8 #Sharjah24 2 days ago