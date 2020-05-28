Minneapolis protests over police killing turn violent

Protests in Minneapolis on Wednesday erupted into violence and looting, in a second day of rage over the police killing of a black man named George Floyd .

It was a second day of rage over the police killing of a black man named George Floyd.

Some rallies took a turn for the violent, as protesters clashed with riot police.

Officers fired tear gas and plastic bullets.

Reuters reported that protesters lobbed rocks and water bottles at police.

Floyd's death is the latest in a string of unarmed black men being killed on U.S. streets, cases that have drawn national outcry.

A video from Monday of Floyd gasping for air as a policeman had his knee against his throat has sparked disgust and anger across the United States.

Many gathered at the site of Floyd's fatal encounter with police as well as the Minneapolis police department's third precinct.

There were scenes of chaos as dozens began looting stores, with doZens of people running out of a Target with merchandise.

That came just hours after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged prosecutors to file criminal charges against the white policeman who pinned Floyd to the street.

The policeman and three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest have since been fired but the city has not identified who had his knee on Floyd's throat.

All that has done little to tamp down the anger of protesters.

Chanting "no justice, no peace," the crowds in Minneapolis grew to thousands as night fell, storefront windows were smashed and fires erupted.

Eyewitnesses said they appeared to be the work of arsonists.

The violence showed no sign of dying down as several businesses burned late into the night.