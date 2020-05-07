Female First 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets https://t.co/Nk5RUFzk84 4 hours ago

BANG Showbiz 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets #AlanCarr #Adele https://t.co/OjGJbkFw2T 15 hours ago

Charlie Hebdo RT @porbotialora: Arabized Levantines and Maghrebis will now tell you that Khalijis (actual Arabs) are not even Arabs. Arabs are nomadic p… 16 hours ago

Daily Entertainment News 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets - Alan Carr wants Adele's diet secrets. The T… https://t.co/GFstdt51Po 1 day ago

Brian Lenzkes, MD @ifixhearts I will be sure to tell him doc! Restrictive and unsustainable. Just spoke to him, the poor guy is delud… https://t.co/RnQfsgJFGc 1 day ago

Loss Weight Tips Checkout latest News post : 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets - Yahoo New Zeala… https://t.co/TCsIuHiuOb 1 day ago

MizL🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿NìcTeàrlach @PaulMcG1994 My mother used to body shame me growing up, over my ‘chicken’ legs, my ‘fat, saggy’ ass, & moan that m… https://t.co/mN8KHG860d 2 days ago