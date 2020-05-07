'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets
Alan Carr wants Adele's diet secrets after his close pal lost a reported seven stone.
Female First 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets https://t.co/Nk5RUFzk84 4 hours ago
BANG Showbiz 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets
#AlanCarr #Adele https://t.co/OjGJbkFw2T 15 hours ago
Charlie Hebdo RT @porbotialora: Arabized Levantines and Maghrebis will now tell you that Khalijis (actual Arabs) are not even Arabs.
Arabs are nomadic p… 16 hours ago
Daily Entertainment News 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets - Alan Carr wants Adele's diet secrets.
The T… https://t.co/GFstdt51Po 1 day ago
Brian Lenzkes, MD @ifixhearts I will be sure to tell him doc! Restrictive and unsustainable. Just spoke to him, the poor guy is delud… https://t.co/RnQfsgJFGc 1 day ago
Loss Weight Tips Checkout latest News post : 'Tell me that diet now!': Alan Carr wants Adele's weight loss secrets - Yahoo New Zeala… https://t.co/TCsIuHiuOb 1 day ago
MizL🏴NìcTeàrlach @PaulMcG1994 My mother used to body shame me growing up, over my ‘chicken’ legs, my ‘fat, saggy’ ass, & moan that m… https://t.co/mN8KHG860d 2 days ago
Olivia Ray Jones @JamesClear Tell your parents you snuck out in the past and they’ll forgive you.
Tell your friends you’re on a die… https://t.co/ica8JFcMzL 3 days ago
Jameela Jamil blasts Adele weight loss memesJameela Jamil has hit out at memes about Adele's weight loss after the singer lost a reported seven stone.
Trending: Prince Harry and Meghan share video for Archies first birthday, Adele shocks fans with weight loss, and Jessica SimpsoIn case you missed it here's what's trending right now: