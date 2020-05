Coronavirus: J&K Police launches ‘Corona Rath’ in Pulwama to create awareness: Watch | Oneindia News

The administration in Pulwama has stepped up its efforts to create awareness among the residents about COVID-19.

District administration launched ‘Corona Rath’ to aware people about Novel Coronavirus.

The police have engaged a man, who will guide people with do’s and don’ts amid pandemic.

This as the no.

Of cases are increasing across the country and the fourth phase of the lockdown comes to an end.