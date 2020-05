Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue

These were the scenes of the Minneapolis' skyline as a fire is seen burning in the distance in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death.

The filmer said: "[I] woke up to get a glass of water at 2 am and looked out the window of our condo to see the biggest flame we've ever seen in Minneapolis.

"That is the direction of MPD 3 precinct and around the location of the murder of George Floyd by police." The footage was filmed on May 28.