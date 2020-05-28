Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry Kramer

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry Kramer

Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry Kramer

Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist Larry Kramer

Elton John and Julia Roberts are among the many Hollywood heavyweights leading tributes to the...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bikinibodydiet

The Bikini Body Diet Bikini Body Diet - Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist L… https://t.co/6ZMcphxQm3 43 minutes ago

AanelVictoria

Aanel Victoria RT @PinkNews: Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist Larry Kramer https://t.co/mhm6… 2 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist Larry Kramer https://t.co/mhm6AoaNBA 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Health #MusicTv Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer – Music News https://t.co/8QTx8a8QVh 3 hours ago

BMXCorporation

BMX Entertainment C Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer 4 hours ago

TheMusicPost2

The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer - https://t.co/dZyuD5qJak 4 hours ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer Now Elton, a fellow gay rights icon, has opened up about t… https://t.co/CZ0lxbSKoH 6 hours ago

RadioWrexham

Premier Radio Wrexham Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer https://t.co/MSkRySMFAp 9 hours ago