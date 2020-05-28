Elton John, Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Murphy add tributes to Larry Kramer
Elton John has paid a poignant tribute to late playwright and leading AIDS activist Larry Kramer, remembering him as a "giant of a man".
The Bikini Body Diet Bikini Body Diet - Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist L… https://t.co/6ZMcphxQm3 43 minutes ago
Aanel Victoria RT @PinkNews: Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist Larry Kramer
https://t.co/mhm6… 2 hours ago
PinkNews Elton John, Julia Roberts and Mark Ruffalo lead celebrity tributes to courageous AIDS activist Larry Kramer
https://t.co/mhm6AoaNBA 2 hours ago
Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Health #MusicTv Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer – Music News https://t.co/8QTx8a8QVh 3 hours ago
BMX Entertainment C Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer 4 hours ago
The Music Post https://t.co/m2tvVTB8wo - Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer - https://t.co/dZyuD5qJak 4 hours ago
Galih Sebastian Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer Now Elton, a fellow gay rights icon, has opened up about t… https://t.co/CZ0lxbSKoH 6 hours ago
Premier Radio Wrexham Elton John and Mark Ruffalo add tributes to Larry Kramer https://t.co/MSkRySMFAp 9 hours ago