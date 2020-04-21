Trump To Sign Executive Order On Social Media

The White House said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies.

According to Reuters, Trump threatened to shut down sites that allegedly silence conservative voices.

Twitter tagged Trump’s tweets for the first time with a warning telling readers to fact check the post.

Trump’s tweet was about unsubstantiated claims of fraud in mail-in voting.

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said censoring a platform would not be the “right reflex” if the government is worried about censorship.