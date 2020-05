London police cordon off house after man found with knife injuries and woman found unresponsive

Police were called to a house on Southgate Road in Islington, north London on Wednesday evening (May 27) after two people in their 70s were found with injuries.

Both were rushed to hospital as the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, while the man suffered stab wounds that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Footage filmed on Thursday (May 28) shows the house cordoned off and a police vehicle outside.

This is believed to be a domestic incident.